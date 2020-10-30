Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Your tribal comments very shameful – Jinapor roasts Ndebugri

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has taken on former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla John Ndebugri over his recent comments seeking to suggest the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is only engaging the services of Akans.



Jinapor described Ndebugri's comments as untruths to score cheap political points for the NDC.



The private legal practitioner at a Health Walk organized by the NDC a week ago claimed that "when you go to the seat of government which is the Jubilee House, it would be hard put to find a Nuhu, Ibrahim, Abugre or Akagre in the Presidency unless one went to the Mamprusi Man’s section."



Many have condemned the utterances made by Mr Ndebugri who professes to be a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Cutting him to size on the comments, Jinapor said he expected someone of his caliber to know better than resort to making such comments.



“It is a downright shame to see someone who has served as an MP, in the past, resort to tribalism to score cheap political points for the NDC in such a manner. Especially when his effusions are palpable untruths”, he said.



Giving facts about persons of northern extraction working with the Presidency to counter the purported lies by Ndebugri, he stated: “For the avoidance of doubt, there is a Nuhu in the heart of the President’s office. Hajia Hamida Nuhu is the Assistant Secretary to the President – Legal and Administration. Ms Nuhu is a Waala from Wa in the Upper West Region.



"Also at the heart of the President’s core team is Fawaz Aliu who is Assistant Secretary to the President – Foreign Relations. One can also count Ms Fatimatu Abubakr who is Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency.”





