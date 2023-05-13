Your theatrics can’t help your NPP ally ‘Break The 8’ – Apaak tackles Duffuor

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak has told Dr Kwabena Duffuor that he will be disappointed if he thinks his New Patriotic Party (NPP) ally will ‘break the 8’ due to his theatrics to paint the National Democratic Congress(NDC) as incompetent.



Dr Kwabena Dufuor who was in contention to lead the NDC as flagbearer pulled out of the election last minute over concerns of flawed polls.



The reasons he gave for the decision to step down is the fact that the electioneering processes of the party are flawed and attempts to make things right by him had proven futile all this while.



He announced his withdrawal from the race hours after he withdrew a court injunction he had placed on the party’s internal elections slated for May 13, 2023.



Reacting to the decision by Kwabena Duffour to stay out of the elections, Dr Clement Apaak in a tweet said the former Finance Minister is being supported by an ally in the NPP who he is working to ensure he helps break the eight.



He said regardless of the drama, Dr Kwabena Duffour will be disappointed by the outcome of the 2024 elections because his dream of helping his NPP ally win the election will continue to be a dream.



“Dr. Duffour’s likely move after withdrawing from the NDC Presidential Primaries, which he would have lost miserably anyway, is to leave NDC and form a party. If he thinks this will help his NPP ally break the 8, he is in for a historic disappointment,” he said.