Your support for my political journey was unwavering – Gifty Ohene-Konadu celebrates late mother

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the funeral ceremony held on January 17, 2023, at Juaso in the Ashanti Region, Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu, the current National Coordinator for the Government's Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, delivered a tribute to her late mother, Agnes Twumasi Tabi, highlighting the pivotal role she played in her political career.



In her tribute, she recounted how her mother stood by her side, providing steadfast encouragement and assistance, especially during her campaign efforts.



The former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, recalled instances where her mother tirelessly cooked for polling station agents and generously supported the education of children whose parents served as party agents.



“When I got into the political arena, her support was unwavering. She cooked for all the polling station agents and in my absence, paid the school fees of all the children of party agents who called on her,” she recounted.



Furthermore, Ohene-Konadu reminisced about her mother's selfless acts of kindness, such as traveling long distances to deliver food and provide assistance whenever needed.



She emphasized her mother's commitment to ensuring her well-being, even in adulthood, by ensuring she was well-fed and cared for, regardless of her location.



“Even in my adulthood, she was still my mother, doing things for me as only a mother will. When I married and moved to live in Legon, she will buy dry/ smoked fish from Juaso and bring it to me in Accra. When I needed help with my children, she was there to take them as I got myself organized,” the former MP said.







Madam Ohene-Konadu also reflected on the discipline instilled in her by her mother, highlighting its profound impact on shaping her character and guiding her actions.



“You cannot talk about my mother without speaking about how discipline played out in her presence. She was a true disciplinarian for sure. And as I sit and reflect, I recognize that she needed to be, to raise the children God blessed her with.



"In the true sense of the word, she made all who lived with her true disciples. I needed to be disciplined to be able to study and complete my education. I needed to be disciplined to do my job well and progress in my career.



"I needed to be disciplined to obey the laws of the land where I live. And I certainly needed to be disciplined to be a true Christian, following the Master Himself. My mother did a good job raising me,” she eulogised.



Amidst the sorrow of her mother's passing, Ohene-Konadu expressed hope in the promise of eternal life and the joy of reuniting with her beloved mother in the future. She concluded her tribute with a heartfelt farewell, bidding her mother to rest peacefully until they meet again.



The late Anges Twumasi Tabi also known as Autie Aggie Pomaa or Mother, was born in April 1927 and died in August 2023, at the age of 96.



She was a professional teacher whose entrepreneurship prowess also saw her venture into various businesses including setting a drug store which she actively managed in her retirement days.







GA/SARA