Your statement on Prof. Naana Jane backward stereotype – Afenyo-Markin told

The Alliance for Feminists Civil Society Organisations (AFCSOs) has strongly condemned the Member of Parliament for Efutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin for his recent age-shaming comments on the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



While describing the MP’s comment as condemnable, the AFCSOs, in a statement dated March 13, 2024, said the conduct of the Majority Leader is a confirmation of his stereotype against women.



“The Alliance of Feminist CSOs has noted with a great concern the utterance made by Hon. Afenyo-Markin’s referring to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as too old for the position of running mate not only unfortunate but condemnable and goes further to confirm his backwardness and stereotype against women especially aspiring greater heights in political leadership in 21st Century,” the organisation said.



While recounting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s record in public office and her unblemished record, the group noted that the same cannot be said about the integrity of the Effutu MP.



“It is important to warn Afenyo-Markin that he comes nowhere close to the enviable track record of this Professor. He Afenyo-Markin has not served close to a quarter of the Professor’s public service time and yet the list of scandal and immoral issues surrounding his name keeps increasing. We are reminding him that we have not forgotten the alleged ADB scandal where he was heard in a voice recording demanding a bribe of GH₵1 million in order to play a legal gymnastic in court in order to have a case he was handling thrown out.



“He had earlier admitted in the same audio that he had already accepted Ghs250,000. We have not also forgotten his shameful support for the LGBTQ+ community. The role he played in blocking the anti LGBTQ+ bill in parliament from passage. He was reported by Joy News on 1st March that he doesn’t mind even if his people vote against him because of his stance on the bill. 7th December is not far from now he should note this,” the statement said.



The Majority Leader during parliament’s debate on the president’s recent State of the Nation Address, slammed former President John Dramani Mahama’s choice of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate.



He suggested this choice reflects a lack of forward-thinking and visionary leadership within the NDC.



“Mr Speaker, it is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr Speaker perish the thought, should he even get the opportunity, he has only four years constitutionally. Mr Speaker, there will be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose.



“Even if you look at his choice of running mate. He could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old. There is no succession plan.



"Mr Speaker from day one, the government will be in crisis. Mr Speaker, they went to pick a very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry,” Afenyo-Markin stated.



However, according to AFCSOs the MP’s comment is rather condemnable and should be treated with contempt.



Parliament suspended sitting after an uproar by Minority MPs over the Majority Leader's claim.



When sitting resumed, he withdrew the particular claim.



Read the full statement below:



AFENYO-MAKINS STATEMENT AGAINST JANE NAANA UNFORTUNATE, CONDEMNABLE



The Alliance of Feminist CSOs has noted with a great concern the utterance made by Hon. Afenyo-Markin referring to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as too old for the position of running mate not only unfortunate but condemnable and goes further to confirm his backwardness and stereotype against women especially aspiring to greater heights in political leadership in 21st Century.



It is important to remind the dishonourable member of parliament that incase he does not know Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang remains one of Ghana’s longest public servants yet her reputation remains unblemished and her track record in various public offices she has served speaks for itself. On the contrary, same cannot be said about the dishonourable Afenyo-Markings who has not even served up to a quarter of the Professors times in Civil service.



It is worth education the dishonourable member of parliament that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang remains the first female in Ghana to have served the enviable position of Vice Chancellor of a major public University in Ghana. She also served as Minister of Education under his H.E. John Dramani Mahama. He should try and educate himself about Jane Naana’s accomplishment as Minister of education among others.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has shown so far that leadership is about no other but competence and ones ability to deliver service to ones nation with utmost integrity. A woman described by H.E John Dramani Mahama as a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is known by many as a woman who embraces all regardless of ones background. Her nomination which she has earned barely on merit further serves as an inspiration to lots of Ghanaian young women.



Is it not rather laughable that this dishonourable Afenyo-Markin who was strongly defending the achievement of a 80 years old president rather referred to a 72 years old female Running Mate as too old and implying her inability to perform her responsibility only exposes his long held hatred and disregard for women. It is important to warn Afenyo-Markins that he comes no where close to the enviable track record of this Professor. He Afenyo-Markins has not served close to a quarter of the Professor’s public service time and yet the list of scandal and immoral issues surrounding his name keeps increasing. We are reminding him that we have not forgotten the alleged ADB scandal where he was heard in a voice recording demanding a bribe of Ghs1million in order to play a legal gymnastic in court in order to have a case he was handling thrown out. He had earlier admitted in the same audio that he had already accepted Ghs250,000. We have not also forgotten his shameful support for the LGBTQ+ community. The role he played in blocking the anti LGBTQ+ bill in parliament from passage. He was reported by Joy News on 1st March that he doesn’t mind even if his people vote against him because of his stance on the bill. 7th December is not far from now he should note this.



We advise him to first of all deal with his own sinking credibility and moral issues among others before spreading hate against women in leadership.

We therefore call on all well meaning Ghanaians to disregard his comments and treat it with all the contempt that it deserves.





