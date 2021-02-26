General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Your roles should not create ‘bureaucratic conflicts’ – Haruna Iddrisu on duplicate Works and Housing ministries

Haruna believes there will be bureaucratic conflicts with the creation of the two ministries

The Ranking Member on the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has wondered why there is a duplicate Ministry of Works and Housing at the presidency, separate from the Ministry of Works and Housing to be headed by Francis Asenso-Boakye.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed Freda Prempeh as Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, but the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has questioned the creation of the ministry, stating that it creates a conflict.



He made this known during the vetting of Frema Prempeh at Parliament, observing that the two positions make it difficult for accountability and promote "bureaucratic conflict".



He indicated that “We will object strongly to bureaucratic conflicts within the ministry."



Only a day after Francis Asenso-Boakye was vetted for a similar portfolio, Freda Prempeh also had her day at Parliament, with the only difference being that the former is a Minister of State.



“Now you have another Minister [Asenso-Boakye] at the same Ministry with Freda Prempeh as Works and Housing-Minster of State, to do what? Between Honourable Asenso-Boakye and Freda, who is the Minister for Works and Housing? For my purposes, I will go with Asenso.



“But for the Ghanaian public, there is conflict and therefore, we want our report to capture it, that we should not encourage Ministers of State to co-exist in harmony with ministers appointed for the purposes of those portfolios,” he said.



According to citinewsroom.com, when asked what the specific role of her portfolio will be, Freda Prempeh said she is “to assist the Ministry of Works and Housing in the area of housing delivery and to give the special focus to the critical issue of affordable and mass housing envision as one of the priorities of the President’s second term.”