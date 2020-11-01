Politics of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Your roads demonstrate you have not benefitted from voting - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

PPP Presidential Candidate, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzobgenuku have expressed great disappointment of the dilapidated roads in the Amasaman constituency and the seeming deliberate neglect of them despite how busy the constituency is.



She stated that ‘after I visited your constituency today and seeing the kind of roads you drive on; I can conclude that you have not benefited from voting for the past years.



This is an indication that the people you have entrusted your power to have failed you, and you need to change your voting pattern by voting the PPP into office so my government will drive the development agenda for your community.



The Presidential Candidate expressed these notions when she visited the Amasaman Constituency as part of her six-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region she was accompanied by her running mate, Mr. Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and other national executives of the party to carry out a door to door campaign in the constituency.



Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku, delivering her message to the Amasaman Co-operative Drivers Union, and citizens of the area indicated that a vote for the PPP will bring unity and progress to Ghana.



According to her, it will be the priority of her administration, when she wins the 2020 elections, to construct all the national highways in the country and ensure they are al dual carriageways. This she said, will help reduce significantly head-on collision of road accidents. In addition to the dual carriageways, inner-city roads, urban roads and al feeder roads will, with a sense of urgency, be built to acceptable standards so they are motorable to help open up the country for robust economic activities.



In a related development, the running mate of the PPP Kofi Asamoah-Siaw addressing the people of Ankwa Dobro in the Amasaman Constituency stated that, it is the high levels of corruption by current and previous governments, which have prevented Ghanaians from fully benefiting from the national cake. “



You know something? Your community is not developing because the government is corrupt. They borrow money with the aim to construct your roads but at the end of the day those monies are diverted and no one knows what they use the monies for. In addition, they have, as a result, denied you the opportunity to vote for your own MMDCEs who are the real development agents in your area so you cannot demand accountability from them. A PPP government will not do that. We are for the people! We will make sure the constitution is amended so you can vote for your own MMDCEs. We will make education free from KG to SHS and ensure it is compulsory. We will build complete school compounds that



Have all the facilities for teaching and learning and abolish BECE. Our education policy is ‘no child is to be left at home ’project,” he stated.



He appealed to the people of Amasaman to vote massively for Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku who is number 10 on the ballot so that she can win the 2020 elections to bring peace, development and prosperity to Ghana.



The Presidential Candidate lifted up the hands of Mr. Felix Adofo a journalist to the



People as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the PPP in the constituency.



Speaking to the people, Mr. Felix Adofo expressed worry on the numerous problems existing in the constituency such as security, roads, education, health, jobs and many more.



He pledged his readiness to serve the people by representing them effectively in parliament to bring transformation in the area. He asked the people to vote for him to go to parliament, and also vote for Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku to go to the Flagstaff House so that Ghana can fully progress.



The six-day campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region will end on Saturday, 31st October 2020 at the Obom Domeabra Constituency. The Flagbearer shall accompany the running mate to his hometown in the Akyem Oda constituency, to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of the area on 1st November 2020.

