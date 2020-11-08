General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Your resilience is admirable’ – Mahama tells Biden in congratulatory message

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the resilience of US President-Elect, Joe Biden is very admirable.

According to Mahama's congratulatory message, it took Biden sheer grit and determination to chalk such a victory as the President-Elect of the United States of America.

Mahama, also a former vice president who is seeking re-election on December 7 to become President again, wrote on his social media platforms on Saturday, November 7, “Congratulations US President-elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable.”

Mahama added, “It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development.

“The election of incoming VP Kamala Harris has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in it that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity.”

Joe Biden, according to CNN projections, has won the US presidential race with 273 electoral college votes after Pennsylvania declared its result on Saturday. Biden defeated Donald Trump in a fiercely contested election.

Kamala Harris, who was his running mate will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and the first woman to hold that office.

Joe Biden has received similar congratulatory messages from across the world. He will be sworn into office as the 46th U.S. President on January 20.

In the Associated Press projection which placed Biden at 290 electoral college votes, the news agency emphasized that Donald Trump's threatened legal challenges are of no consequence.



Congratulations #POTUS elect @JoeBiden. Your resilience is admirable. It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. pic.twitter.com/Ff5TlUXV6a — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 7, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.