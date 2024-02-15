Your reshuffle signals failure and incompetence – TEIN to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo’s recent reshuffle, describing it as an admission of failure and incompetence on the part of the previous appointees.



According to the group, the previous administration presided over a regime characterized by corruption, mismanagement, and nepotism, which resulted in economic hardships and social unrest across the country.



“We acknowledge that the reshuffle signals an admission of failure and incompetence on the part of the previous appointees. They presided over a regime characterized by corruption, mismanagement, and nepotism, leading to economic hardships and social unrest,” the group said in a statement.



TEIN expressed their belief that the reshuffle signifies an acknowledegment of the previous administration’s shortcomings.



They emphasized that the president’s attempt to address the nation’s challenges is insufficient and lacks transparency, failing to tackle the root causes of the problems.



The group also accused President Akufo-Addo of demonstrating a lack of leadership, vision, and accountability, leading to widespread suffering and discontent among the citizens.



They called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth and students, to peacefully demand better governance and leadership through lawful protests.



“We call on all Ghanaians, particularly the youth and students, to peacefully demand better governance and leadership. Join us in lawful protests to express dissatisfaction with the current administration,” the statement said.



TEIN urged the president to enact urgent measures to address national challenges, including a comprehensive reshuffle of his government, to pave the way for a competent and compassionate administration.



They reaffirmed their support for the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, expressing confidence in his leadership to bring about positive change and a brighter future for Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo removed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in a major ministerial reshuffle announced on Wednesday, February 14.



Approximately 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, have been affected by the reshuffle.