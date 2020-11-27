Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Your rescue mission was going to IMF to rescue the economy you mismanaged - Bawumia tells Mahama

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has ridiculed the opposition NDC's election 2020 tagline, "rescue mission."



During his presentation in Accra last night to make a case for the re-election of President Akufo-Addo next month, Dr Bawumia used the Mahama administration's solace with the IMF for economic relief during his Presidency to laugh off the NDC's slogan.



He stressed that the NDC were clueless in rescuing the economy they had mismanaged, and they had to run to the IMF to be rescued.



"You remember that the NDC government had to go to the IMF to rescue the economy. That was indeed a RESCUE MISSION!" Dr Bawumia said amidst laughter in the auditorium.



"It was clear that the Mahama-led NDC Government had lost its way, failed Ghanaians, and did not have any idea how to get us out of the ditch it had driven us into."



He urged Ghanaians to continue to support President Akufo-Addo by voting for him again because he has shown faith to Ghanaians by fulfilling his electoral promises.



"We ask you to give us four more years because our Government, borne out of the NPP, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has kept faith with you, Ghanaians, by delivering on the commitments we made to you."













