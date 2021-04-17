Your report on 2020 elections is hopeless and useless – Kwesi Pratt to EU EOM

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has offered his assessment of the report European Union Election Observation Report on the 2020 elections, describing it as ‘hopeless and useless’.



Pratt on Saturday, April 17 edition of the Alhaji and Alhaji show on Pan African TV noted that the report is riddled with contradictions.



Quoting portions of the report, Pratt embarked on an attempt to uncover what he holds to be contradictions captured in the report.



He stated that the report provides no information that could shape Ghana’s electoral process.



“The discussions do not appear to reflect what is in the report. It's either the report has not been read or they are skewing the discussion to achieve a certain propaganda advantage. So everybody takes a part of the report is running with it. I have come to the conclusion that this report is absolutely hopeless and useless. This report tells us absolutely nothing about the last elections.



"Indeed, anybody who was not in Ghana could write this report. This report is absolutely useless. It’s a 94-page report. If you read the report, many parts contradict other parts. The report is so hopelessly written that it adds absolutely nothing,” he said.



The EU EOM report was released earlier this week and has been met with varied responses by the country’s political.



The New Patriotic Party which had its victory in the presidential elections validated by a Supreme Court ruling has accepted the report.



John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP said “If you look at the entire report you will clearly see that they are raising issues that are very critical. And I’m surprised they are not interested in funding, no doubt because they can’t even account for votes that they were voted for; they can’t even account for it so I am not surprised."



The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamoah Otokunor said" “This report excluded the security situation which was the worst ever in our electoral history. This report excluded how the Electoral Commission threw all cautions to the wind and was so biased; openly biased in running the electoral process excluding people, preventing people and disenfranchising people."



