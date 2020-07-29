Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Your promise to pay all depositors of collapsed banks lies - Abronye takes on Mahama

play videoAbronye says Mr Mahama's promise to the aggrieved customers is palpable lies

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC has asked Ghanaians especially customers who have their funds locked up in collapsed financial institutions to look at his past record and juxtapose it to his recent comment.



The NDC flagbearer while outdooring his running mate at an event held at the University for Professional Studies in Accra on Monday, July 27 promised to pay all depositors whose monies are locked up as a result of the collapse of financial institutions by government.



This according to Abronye DC is deceitful because during his tenure some financial institutions were collapsed and he did nothing.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said: "really??? this shows Mahama has no message. In your time licenses of 70 microfinance firms were revoked . . . he has seen his forthcoming defeat and he is dumbfounded . . . they are all lies; all because he wants to be President by-force".









