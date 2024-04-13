Your personal views don't matter – Pratt damns Bawumia's position on LGBT+ activities

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has rebuffed the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recently announced position on LGBT+ activities.



According to him, while the vice president's announcement came later than expected, its personalisation made it irrelevant.



"Look at the time the matter came up till now; you have been silent. Had it not been for the pressure people were putting on him, he would not have said anything about it. He has realised that the pressure is heading towards tough territory, so he has to come out and say something.



Meanwhile, I am concerned about what he said. He stated that 'I personally'; meanwhile, in the election, you won't be voted for as an independent candidate. So his personal views do not matter to us. It is that of the collective he leads that matters," he stated.



Following months of calls to make his position on gay activities and the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill seeking to make same illegal clear, Dr. Bawumia while addressing Islamic faithful in Kumasi during Eid prayers, emphasised his strong opposition to homosexuality, citing both cultural norms and religious beliefs as the basis for his stance.



"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is, therefore, very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no 'ifs' or 'buts'. No shades of grey," Dr. Bawumia stated.



He emphasised that his opposition to homosexuality is unwavering, echoing the sentiments of other major religious traditions in Ghana, particularly Christianity and Islam.



"Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana, clearly and unequivocally forbid," Dr. Bawumia declared.



"All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice, and I stand opposed to it now, and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah,"



Dr. Bawumia's remarks come amid ongoing debates surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, which Parliament passed in February.



Pratt contends that the spotlight should be on the stance of the New Patriotic Party, with Dr Bawumia serving as its representative.



The bill proposes a minimum jail term of three years and a maximum of five years for those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.



Nevertheless, President Akufo-Addo has not yet signed the bill into law due to a legal opposition at the Supreme Court.







