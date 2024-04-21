Your personal intervention saved us – UENR Vice Chancellor thanks IGP Dampare

Regional News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has extended its gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, for his personal intervention in addressing the recent robbery incident targeting students and lecturers on the Odumase-Badu road near Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, left one student dead and several others injured as assailants targeted a group returning from a field trip.



Abdul Aziz Issah, a student of UENR, tragically lost his life in the attack, while six others sustained minor injuries.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, UENR’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako conveyed the school’s appreciation on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Staff, Alumni, and Strategic Partners for the special attention given by the IGP to the case.



The university highlighted Dr Akuffo Dampare’s proactive engagement, including initiating conference calls with university management and personally interacting with affected students.



“The IGP initiated a series of conference calls with me as the Vice-Chancellor with my Management Team, Hon. Bono Regional Minister and he personally interacted with most of the students that embarked on the educational trip today. This is highly commendable and the University is celebrating him for his leadership style,” Prof. Asare-Bediako wrote on Facebook.



UENR also praised the professionalism displayed by the Ghana Police Service in handling the incident, ensuring that the family of the deceased and other victims were assured of justice.



Dr Akuffo Dampare personally engaged with the family of the deceased and reassured university management and regional authorities of ongoing investigations to apprehend and prosecute all those involved.



Meanwhile, in a swift response to the robbery, the Ghana Police Service announced the apprehension of a suspect believed to be connected to the attack. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining accomplices who are currently at large.



The incident has sparked concerns within the community, prompting calls for enhanced security measures along vulnerable routes in the region.



The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, pledging a thorough investigation into the robbery and swift justice for the perpetrators.