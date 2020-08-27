General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Your ‘patapaa, takashi’ style has killed any chance of debate with Akufo-Addo – Baako to Mahama

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, editor for the Crusading Guide newspaper

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the editor for the Crusading Guide newspaper has slammed the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama for publicly challenging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to a debate.



The former president on August 19, 2020 dared the NPP to a debate after vice president Mahamudu Bawumia argued at a town hall meeting that the NPP government has outperformed the NDC with respect to infrastructure.



Mahama held that a debate between the two leading parties on infrastructure will bring some finality to the argument.



"Today, I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement. But it is easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. After all, the President says this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record.



"We can settle it easily, let’s have a debate between two of us, the two Presidents. Let Nana Akufo-Addo come and sit down, let me sit down and let's debate our records. I am willing to present myself for a debate, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all," Mr Mahama stated.



Kweku Baako is, however, unhappy with how the former president made known his desire to have a discourse with Akufo-Addo over infrastructural development.



Baako said on Peace FM that Mahama could have used a platform other than rallies to invite the president to debate.



He noted that Mahama’s ‘patapaa’ approach has killed any chance of a debate ahead of the 2020 election.



“The surest way to kill the prospect of a presidential debate is for one of the contenders to go out there and issue takashi and patapaa call for debate in the public space, at rallies and on social media.”



“The surest to kill the prospect of any meaningful presidential debate is that. You don’t go out there at public spaces, rallies and social media to issue challenges to your opponents to come for the debate. You have killed the prospect and no debate will happen,” he said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.