Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Your 'one-way' voting pattern hasn't helped you, change it – Akufo-Addo to Sene residents, chiefs

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to the people of the Sene East constituency to change their voting pattern and vote massively in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2020 elections for the first time.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Kajaji on 8 September 2020 as part of a six-day working visit to the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions, he noted the "one-way" voting pattern the people have subscribed to since 1992 has not brought significant development to them.



He, therefore, urged the constituents to vote for the ‘elephant’ party in both the parliamentary and presidential elections, adding that the NPP’s capabilities in office are evident enough to earn them another chance in the December polls.



"I came to appeal to the Sene East Constituency, Sene East, Sene West, Pru East, Pru West, since we started voting from 1992, 1996, 2000,2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, your voting pattern has been "one-way". You haven't benefited from this voting pattern. However, within our three years in office, you have all seen what the NPP government can do," he said.



The president is expected to inaugurate the Bono East regional house of chiefs tomorrow, Wednesday, 9 September 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.