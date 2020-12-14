General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Your observation is no news – GJA reacts to EU observers’ media polarization findings

GJA President Roland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said that the European Union (EU) observers’ media polarization findings during the election coverage is no news as it is well known that certain media houses are either pro-NDC or pro-NPP.



President of the Association Affail Monney, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said: “This is no news. The Ghanaian media is polarized and the media reflects some polarization. Some media are NDC pro and some are for NPP. So it is not surprising. But when it comes to propaganda, there must be the discernment of facts. They might say only good things about NDC or only good things about NPP. But we should have other conditions. This is all that we are saying”.



He, however, noted that the GJA will be meeting with the EU observers mission on the matter of media polarization to know the way forward.



“We will meet with them [EU observers mission] to help us know what we can do to rectify the situation. But it is not surprising. This is the reality and the trend as far as the media is concerned”.



The EU observers’ mission deployed to Ghana for the 2020 general elections has made a preliminary statement on its observation.



Part of this report stated: “State-owned GTV favoured the NPP in its election-related coverage. Furthermore, the ruling party and its presidential candidate benefited from extensive additional coverage on GTV, Uniiq FM and in the Daily Graphic through news and live broadcasts of government inaugurations.



Various private media analyzed by the EU EOM showed biased coverage in favour of the NPP (UTV, The Chronicle, Daily Guide) or the NDC (Adom FM and Joy FM).

