General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Your mistakes could have been avoided - Nana B tells Jean Mensa after SC Ruling

play videoNPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa has been advised to learn lessons from the just-ended Presidential Election Petition.



National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, believes there is the need for the EC Chair to ensure that mistakes made in the 2020 presidential results do not re-occur to avoid being dragged to the Supreme Court again.



The results of the 2020 presidential election were questioned by the National Democratic Congress, especially after the Commission admitted that they made some errors during the declaration which they later corrected.



This issue later ended up in court, but the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision on Thursday, March 4th, ruled that those mistakes made by the EC did not affect the final results of the election.



"The errors made by the EC cannot take away the true will of the people," the apex court stated.



Nana B, who was speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, said: "this ruling can bring electoral reforms even though the court didn't indicate it. The court kept stressing on the fact that the EC boss made some mistakes and that made us spend almost two months in court and so I will urge that she (Jean Mensa) put things right at the commission. I believe the mistakes could have been avoided."



He further stressed that had the commission been very meticulous they could have avoided spending almost two months in court.



"Even though all the three mistakes she made didn't have any effect on the results, she needs to put things in place to make sure it doesn't occur again. it should be a lesson" he urged.



SC Ruling



The Supreme Court by a unanimous decision on Thursday dismissed the 2020 election petition filed by the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



In a ruling delivered by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, "the petition is dismissed as without merits".



According to the Supreme Court, the petitioner did not present to the court any figure to prove his case.



He further indicated that the burden of proof lied on the petitioner to prove that the declaration of results was flawed.



"The petitioner did not demonstrate how the alleged errors affected the validity of the declaration on the 9th. The petitioner has not produced any evidence . . . we have therefore no reason to order a re-run, we accordingly dismiss the petition," the final ruling indicated.