Your 'love for Ghana' is almost like hatred for us – Prof Marfo unhappy with Ofori-Atta’s 'new job'

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Charles Marfo Ofori, a one-time president of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has asserted that the recent reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo undermines the intelligence of Ghanaians.



According to him, the reports of the president reassigning his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta from the finance ministry to a senior presidential advisor on the economy raises a lot of questions.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Oyerepa TV on February 15, 2024, Prof. Ofori questioned the motives behind the reshuffle, suggesting that it may be perceived as an attempt to undermine the intelligence of the populace for his cousin to still retain a position in the government.



"For me, not that I am not happy for those who have been given the positions, but I think the thought behind the reshuffling is actually to undermine our intelligence or something," he said.



He called for clarity on Ofori-Atta's new role, stating, "I doubt it though, because I want to see his letter to confirm that first."



The former UTAG President added that it is time for Ken Ofori-Atta to step back from government service.



"But is it not time for Ofori-Atta himself to say I am tired? Because one person, you said you were not taking payments, you were sick and all that. This kind of love for Ghana is worrying. We don't want you to love Ghana this way; it is not helping us. Your love is almost like hatred," Prof. Charles Marfo Ofori stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to Asaase Radio is expected to appoint Ken Ofori-Atta, to serve as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase Radio.



The development comes after the February 14 government shakeup.



Among those impacted by the reshuffle was Ken Ofori-Atta who exited his role as finance minister and was replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who was previously serving as the Minister of State in Charge at the Finance Ministry.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



