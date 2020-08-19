General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Your leadership has been exceptional – Apremdo Chief praises Akufo-Addo

Apremdo Chief praises Nana Addo

The Divisional Chief of Apremdo Traditional Area, Nana Egya Kwamena XI, has lauded the leadership and policies implemented by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, since the latter came into office on 7th January 2017.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an integrated recycling and compost plant and wastewater treatment plant, at Asakae in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality on Wednesday, 19th August 2020, Nana Egya Kwamena XI stated that all Ghanaians, over the last three and a half years, have been witnesses to the “great works” of the President.



According to the Apremdo Chief, “through the public policies of the Government, headed by the President, a great relief has been brought to the good people of Ghana. We continue to witness tremendous development of the country.”



The Chief continued, “Your policies are pro-poor and transformational. These are policies that transform society through the individual. The Free SHS policy is one policy that will continue to live in history as one of the transformational policies taken by a bold and decisive President. Mr President, we thank you for such boldness to move this country forward.”



Policies such as Free SHS, which, he said, has lessened the burden on parents, Nana Egya Kwamena XI stated that “the current and future generations will remember you (President Akufo-Addo) for this, adding that “these are direct social interventions that reduce the economic burden and hardship on households.”



President Akufo-Addo’s policies, the Chief explained, “does not only reduce pressure from households, but community leaders are benefitting because the members of the communities will not come and demand money for personal needs.”



Touching on COVID-19, Nana Egya Kwamena XI commended the President “for your exceptional leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected several countries. In difficult times as this, your exceptional leadership is what the people needed to move ahead.”



The measures being implemented by the President to defeat the pandemic, such as safety protocol enforcement, reduction in electricity and water bills, food distribution, amongst others, according to the Apremdo Chief, were difficult decisions, considering their fiscal impact on the budget overruns.



“However, as you placed more emphasis on protecting human lives, you did what you had to do to contain the spread of the deadly virus. it is not over yet, but we can confidently say that the measures were very effective,” he said.



Again, on the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, Nana Egya Kwamena XI stated that the programme “has helped the country to prevent a looming danger of hunger that the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has forecasted in several African countries.”



He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic came just at the beginning of the planting season, “however, due to the impact of planting for food and jobs, there is a buffer of food from the previous harvest that the nation continues to rely on”.



Nana Egya Kwamena XI was, thus, hopeful that residents of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly “will consider these visionary and transformational policies and projects to reward you and the government during the 2020 elections.”



He added that “our elders left us with the wise saying that “Obi aa ofor duapa na wopia no”. it is not surprising that your slogan for election 2020 is “4 more years for Nana to do more”.





