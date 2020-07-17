General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Your integrity earned you running mate position – Rawlings to Opoku-Agyemang

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings in a meeting with John Mahama and Prof Naana Jane

The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has congratulated Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as running mate to former President John Mahama in the December 2020 presidential election.



President Rawlings said it is Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s integrity that earned her the coveted position.



Speaking at his Ridge office where the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, President John Mahama, called on him on Thursday to formally present Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the NDC founder following her selection as running mate, President Rawlings described the immediate past Minister of Education and the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana as “a person of integrity” and “a great professor”.



Mr Rawlings added that he is satisfied with her selection as running mate.



“There is no doubt that it is your integrity that has earned you the position as running mate. You have come through the right door”, he remarked.



For his part, President Mahama, who was joined by the leadership of the party, stated that the purpose of the visit was to thank Mr Rawlings for his support, explaining that the selection “opens up the space for more women to come into decision-making” at the highest level.



Mr Mahama said Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s selection is a good example of the amplification of women who have worked hard to be where they are, and not tokenism.



He added that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has not been chosen because she is a woman, but because she is qualified in her own right and has distinguished herself both as an academic and a minister of education.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang conveyed her gratitude to President Rawlings and the leadership of the NDC, and called on all members of the party and supporters to work hard for victory in the upcoming general elections.

