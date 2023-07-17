Your indicators as chair of the economic management team are on the low - Edudzi Tameklo to Dr Bawumia

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

A Private legal practitioner and member of the Legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his poor performance as chairman of the Economic Management Team (ENT).



The criticism of the legal practitioner comes at a time when the vice president is bidding to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and subsequently the President of Ghana.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day, the NDC legal team member indicated that the responsibility of the economic management team is to stabilize food prices, inflation, and the exchange rate.



According to him, all three indicators were performing poorly under Vice President Bawumia's leadership.



“In this conversation is the issue of forex differential losses which is what Ken Agyapong alluded to. And that is, you are the chair of the economic management team. Your primary responsibility is to stabilize three things: food prices, inflation and more importantly the exchange rate. All these three indicators are on the low.



“So, if the records today as shown by Ken Agyapong himself is that you are dealing with inflation at 42%, $1 dollar is Ghc12. You took it from $1 to Ghc4, that is your records speak to that. Let the people of Ghana appreciate that by reason of our incompetence, we have destroyed the Ghanaian economy, what is wrong with this admission?” he asked.



Edudzi Tameklo pointed out that the current high exchange rate is negatively affecting the economy and people’s ability to purchase things.



To him, the vice president has failed to provide hope and address the concerns of ordinary citizens.



“Today, our mothers are preparing for December purchases, and they are doing their purchases at $1 to GH¢12, they want to hear a message of hope they don’t want to hear a message of ranting.



“But if you come in the midst of all these and you want to dawg the conversation, we will hold you to the fire of accountability and we are not here to please anybody,” he added.



The comments of the legal practitioner comes on the back of some pronouncements by the Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong, who chastised the government for plunging the country into a ditch.



