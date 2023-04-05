Your inconsistencies on LGBTQ+ worry me, keep quiet if you won't state your Position - Pratt to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has criticized President Nana Addo for not being straightforward with his responses on the issue of homosexuality.



The President has recently come under massive bashing following his responses to a question on the LGBTQ+ community during his joint press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris.



When asked about Ghana's stance on the issue, the President talked about the country's anti-LGBTQ bill saying “the bill is going through the Parliament. The Attorney General has found it necessary to speak to the committee (the constitutional and legal committee of parliament) about it regarding the constitutionality . . . of several of its provisions. The parliament is dealing with it. At the end of the process, I will come in”.



He stated that the President has addressed the LGBTQ+ brouhaha on three different platforms and on each platform, his statements have been different.



"The President has shared his thought on three ocassions, when you listen to the first one it is different from the second one, when you listen to the third one it is different from the first one, one person you have three different thoughts, why? . . . It is a worry, as President when you talk you need to be firm and plain so we all know your stance . . . " Kwesi Pratt said.



This, to him, it is a cause for worry, so he advised Nana Addo saying "as a President, you have to firm on your position but for this one, you can't know where he stands when he talks".



" . . What worries me is the inconsistencies . . . if you won't state your position just keep quiet," Kwesi Pratt told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show while addressing the President's statements on the subject.



