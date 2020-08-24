Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Your failure to fight corruption has weakened trust in politicians - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said the failure by the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight corruption has weakened the trust Ghanaians have in politicians.



In 2016, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then candidate for the New Patriotic Party assured the people of Ghana that he will flush out corruption if given the mandate to govern the country.



Ghanaians were pleased in the then Akufo-Addo’s incorruptible tag and believed that Ghana’s systems would be changed for the better but it has been three and a half years since the NPP government took over the governance of the country and not much commitment has been made in the fight against corruption.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV XYZ, the former President said the failure of the current administration to fight corruption has made Ghanaians lose trust in politicians.



He said he was not surprised that unlike 2016 where the fight against corruption featured greatly in the NPP’s manifesto, the 2020 manifesto does not make mention of it.



“This president is a lawyer and has asked the auditor general to go on leave, it means he can ask the EC boss, CHRAJ and other officers of that stature to go on leave. And if you’re on leave and the keys to your office are changed, it means there is no intention of you coming back.”

