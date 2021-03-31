Your distasteful comments about Ofori-Atta proves NDC's disrespect for Ghanaians - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has expressed disgust over some statements made by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia regarding the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The NDC General Secretary in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show revealed reasons why the minority caucus on the Appointments Committee approved Ken Ofori-Atta.



He disclosed that there was a consensus at the NDC hierarchy that the Minority Caucus approves Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister because in their estimation, he performed abysmally in President Akufo-Addo's first term; hence maintaining him in office will inure to the benefit of the opposition party in the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia expounded that keeping the Finance Minister is a strategic plan by the NDC intended to show Ghanaians his lousy deals and deeds.



“We have strategies as a political party and some of the NDC leaders sat down and considered the approval of the nominee as to whether passing or failing him, which one will be in the interest of the party. So, we all decided that if we allow him to be the Finance Minister, it will be in the interest of the NDC . . . "



“We realised during the vetting of the Finance Minister, he was exposed in all his wrong deeds . . . The banks he collapsed, PDS deal and bad financial decisions he superintended over; we needed him to be there to remind Ghanaians what he has brought on this country,” he stated.



"Tell Nana Akufo-Addo that if it is this lame-back Finance Minister he wants to still be in control of the country’s finances, so be it, and that is why we told our people to approve him”.



Reacting to Asiedu Nketia's comments, Nana Akomea said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" that the NDC General Secretary's comments show the lack of respect NDC has for Ghanaians.



He described the comments as "distasteful. It's a disgrace on Ghana and the NDC as well as Ghana's politics and democracy".



"A whole political party's aim is to work to cripple the economy so that Ghanaians will vote for your party. It's a dicey thing. It's a disgrace to the NDC party and our democracy . . . A responsible political party, a responsible General Secretary say something like this to Ghanaians openly on air meaning you don't have respect for the Ghanaian electorate and you don't understand democracy . . .They came for their selfish interest. They don't think about Ghanaians," he rebuked.