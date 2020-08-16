Politics of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Your dishonesty stinks; shut up – Mame Yaa Aboagye tells Asiedu Nketia

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mame Yaa Aboagye has described the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia as a dishonest man.



According to her, Asiedu Nketia bused the 66 foreigners to the registration center in the Bono Region but is currently lying about his actions to court public sympathy.



“Were the foreigners not bused in a Kia to the polling station? What were you doing at the scene immediately after the incident happened? Unless you want to tell us that now you can appear and disappear…Stop the insult because it does not win an election”, she said.



She noted that over the years, Asiedu Nketia has not been truthful and that has been evident in his actions.



“Talking about dishonesty, who is more dishonest than you? Someone who sits at his comfort zone to fabricate lies against the truth. Is it about selling your blocks at a higher price to the State or pretending to be ok on John and Jane ticket while dying of bittiness? So, you have the nerves to call someone dishonest?“ she questioned.



Mame Yaa Aboagye’s comment comes on the back of Asiedu Nketia denying the fact that he bused some 66 foreigners who were reported to have come from the Ivory Coast.



The NDC’s General Secretary described John Boadu who is the NPP’s General Secretary as a lunatic who is exhibiting symptoms of a bipolar patient for accusing him of busing foreigners when the NDC rather intercepted them and caused their arrest.

