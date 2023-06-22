Your different vision from Akufo-Addo’s sent government to IMF – Solomon Owusu to Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana, which is different from that of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, led to the country’s economic crisis and seeking an IMF bailout.



The vice president, as part of his campaign tour, has stated that he has his own vision that is different from that of the current president and that of the ruling party.



In an interview with Kasapafmonline.com, Solomon Owusu says the vice president, who remains the Head of the Economic Management Team's emphatic statement of having his own vision could safely be cited as the reason the economy was brought to its knees, which compelled the government to go to the IMF.



Mr. Owusu questioned the vice president about whether, in his leadership of the Economic Management Team, he has been running the economy with the vision that he prides himself with.



The politician cum businessman further entreated NPP delegates not to make the mistake of voting for the vice president in the upcoming NPP primaries since, as he claims, his vision is different from that of the current president and the NPP.



Mr. Owusu noted that the vice president was brought in, according to the then-candidate Akufo-Addo, to handle the economy; hence, matters to do with the economy have been left entirely in the hands of the vice president.



“This indicates that, since 2017, the economy of Ghana has been run with the vision of the vice president, and it is that vision that has taken the country to the IMF. Ghanaians are therefore not interested in a vision that leads a country to the IMF with its conditionalities, which include Domestic Debt Exchange.



He added: “To further establish the point that the Vice President’s vision was what took our economy to the IMF, the IMF’s own document on Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility named the Vice President as someone who agreed to all the conditionalities as the Head of the Economic Management together with his Chief Campaign Strategist, Ken Ofori Atta, who is the Finance Minister.”