Your contribution to Ghana’s development enormous – Bawumia hails Methodist Church

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has praised the Methodist Church for not only building the religious and spiritual lives of Ghanaians but contributing immensely to the economic, social and educational development of the country.



Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church in the Ashanti Region, he acknowledged the role of the Church in the country's development, while urging them to do much more.



“The Methodist Church Ghana plays an invaluable role in nation building. It is one of the major churches in Ghana which has contributed its fair share in education, agriculture, health, employment, and the propagation of the Gospel.



I must acknowledge that the Methodist Church of Ghana’s contributions to national and socio-economic transformation have been enormous.





By national development, I am not only referring to the physical infrastructural contributions such as Educational Institutions, Hospitals etc, he said.





He added that his Muslim father permitted him when he was a child to partake in the activities of the church due to the transformational potential of the church