Your constituents voted against your arrogance - Sulemana Braimah slams Kpemka

Joseph Kpemka for Member of Parliament for the Tempane constituency

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has slammed defeated Member of Parliament for the Tempane constituency, Joseph Kpemka for accusing his constituents of choosing propaganda over development.



Joseph Kpemka who is also the Deputy Attorney-General, lost his seat to the NDC’s Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi with 20,939 votes, as against the 16,462.



He explained in an interview that he did well especially regarding employment for the youth but lost his seat due to some chieftaincy issues. What he describes as “well-choreographed propaganda" according to him, was used against him.



Reacting to this story, Sulemana Braimah in a Facebook post advised Joseph Kpemka not to "insult the intelligence of the people of Timpaan" as they voted against his arrogance.



