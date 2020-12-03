Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Your campaign is going well, remain focused and stop the propaganda – Prof Gyampo jabs NDC

Prof Ransford Gyampo is a Political Scientist

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop engaging in what he calls cheap propaganda.



According to the political scientist, NDC’s 2020 campaign has been largely successful and with just a few days to the general elections on December 7, there was no need for the opposition party to be dabbling propaganda.



His comment in a short write up sent to GhanaWeb follows allegations by the NDC that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a bribe of $40,000 in the early days of his Presidency.



The NDC back their allegations with a video they say was made by an investigative journalist.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government communication machinery have discredited the video as fake.



The NPP says the video was made when Nana Akufo-Addo was in opposition and not when he was President as the NDC has claimed.



“The timing for the release also makes it propagandistic and unappealing to election king-makers! When did the incident happen? Why has the video been kept till less than a week to the elections?



“The electioneering campaigns are going perfectly well. Propagandistic tendencies can only energise party support base. They cannot shape the decision of the very open-minded, discerning floating voters,” Gyampo stated.



Prof Gyampo said the stir the NDC is trying to create with the video may rather work against the party on December 7. Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.



The race will be between incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama of the main NDC, although eleven political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.