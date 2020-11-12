General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Your blessings mean NDC will win 2020 elections – Mahama to Otumfuo

Mahama paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress believes that he has earned the blessings of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the December 7 elections.



Speaking after calling on the Asantehene as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, Mahama said that the blessings of Otumfuo will guarantee him victory in the elections.



He said that the NDC sought the face of God in the elections and the blessings of Asantehene is an indication of answered prayers.



“We prayed to the Lord to grant us (NDC) victory in the election. We are certain after receiving your blessings, Lord God has answered our (NDC) prayer.”



The former president said that the NDC government built a lot of projects for the Ashanti Region.



He defended the record of the NDC in the Ashanti Region and appealed to them to ditch the NPP for his party.



“…I won’t say I did a thousand and one projects,” he said in Twi, “[but] barring CHPS Compound, what the MMDAs did, and toilet projects, I did a lot with your support. When it comes to hospitals, we started with Seiwaa Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, all in the Ashanti Region.



“When you come to roads, [we have] Asawase Town Roads, Suame Town Roads, Tafo Town Roads, Kenyasi Roads, High School Junction to Gyenase Road, Bomso to High School Road, Kotei to Ayeduase to Campus Roads, Emena to Boadi Roads, Apromase to Ejisu, Bonwire Junction to Bonwire Road, Aprede to Prakoso, Tikor Baworo to Antoa Roads, Bekwai Town Roads.”



He added that: “Nana if you can recall, in our administration, we were constructing Community day schools because we knew the number of students going to school was growing at an alarming rate. In the distribution of schools, we presented the Ashanti Region with 13 new schools,” Mr. Mahama said.



He also thanked the people of Ashanti Region for their support in past election periods in the country.



“With about 600,000 votes received from the Ashanti Region, the region ranks number 3 on the list of regions that supports the NDC,” he added.

