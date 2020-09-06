General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Your attempt to destroy the image of Dr Grace Ayensu won't work - Essikado NDC to NPP

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Dr Grace Ayensu

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress has denied reports that the medical equipment donated to a CHPS compound by Dr Grace Ayensu are damaged.



According to the party, the equipment donated are of all world-class quality and in good condition.



The party in a statement accused the NPP of attempting to tarnish the image of Dr Grace Ayensu who is the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area.



It stated that the NPP, after realizing that it stands no chance in the upcoming elections has resorted to destroying the reputation of the renowned medical doctor.



The NDC called on the incumbent MP for the constituency, Joe Ghartey call his members to order over the attacks on the Dr Ayensu.



Below is the statement



ESSIKADO- KETAN NDC COMMUNICATION SECRETARIAT



PRESS STATEMENT



3/9/2020



The Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Essikado-Ketan Constituency have taken notice of the vile propaganda full of lies and insults being used by the Executives of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the constituency which aims at attacking and tarnishing the hard earned reputation of our parliamentary candidate in the person of Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah.



The NPP Executives and their communicators have noticed the threat that Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah pose to their failed Member of Parliament hence the unnecessary and unwarranted attacks on our candidate.



Dr Grace is professor of medicine at the University of Utah in the United State of America and at the University of Cape Coast medical school.



She is the CEO and founder of Healing Hands Organization with enviable track record and both professional and academia field super incompetent MP Hon. Joe Ghartey who has been the Member of Parliament for the constituency for 16 years and have nothing relevant to showcase as a developmental projects being qualitative or quantitative.



This mediocre and shambolic performance by their candidate over the past sixteen years has created strong dislike and aversion among the larger constituents of Essikado-Ketan toward their parliamentary candidate. As a result of this, the NPP Executives and their hired communicators have resorted to unnecessary politicking by badmouthing and falsifying things about Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah when they are on air in any radio station they find themselves. Such slanders and palpable falsehood include the recent news going viral on social media some of the news papers across the country that Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah has donated damage hospital equipment to a CHIP compound in Kansaworado in the constituency. We would like to state categorically that, (1) the statement is purportedly lies, the items are in good conditions and the Queen mother who received the equipment on behalf of the community has come out to debunk the statement, (2) there isn't any CHIP compound in the community but rather Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah is now helping them to setup a CHIP compound.



Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah has made several presentations to communities in the constituency which include providing electricity to Ahanta Abasa CHIP compound which has been in existence for the past 13 year without electricity, providing mechanized boreholes to various communities, and other social interventions. Dr. Grace is keen on her youth empowerment project with over hundred constituents getting vocational and skill training. She recently presented sewing machines to graduands at kojokrom. Supporting old aged and many more.



We, the Constituency Executives of NDC therefore want to humbly advise Hon. Joe Ghartey to please do the honorable thing to call his executives and the entire hired communicators to desist from unhealthy politics because we all know how inimical vile propaganda are to societal development and harmony



It is our wish that this vile outmoded means of communication will be abandoned and we will all push for a debate of the two candidates on the issues plaguing the constituency to enable voters the opportunity to make an informed choice.



The constituency needs development not attacks and intimidation.



Thank you



The constituency communication officer National Democratic Congress Essikado-Ketan constituency 0240159740/0208494808





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.