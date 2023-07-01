Your assurance, support have given us hope, kindly deliver expected justice on time - Late Maadwoa's family

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Correspondence from Ashanti region



Family members of the late Victoria Abenaa Dapaah, popularly known as Maadwoa have applauded the judiciary, the attorney general and all other concerned individuals for their massive support and commitment following the sudden demise of their relative despite the case pending in court.



Addressing the press at a family house in Adum, Reverend Nti Kyei who is an uncle to the late Maadwoa said the family is very hopeful that the court case which has been transferred to the high court is going to see justice.



Appealing to the handlers of the case, Reverend Nti said the family look forward to witness justice as soon as possible.



"We wouldn't have performed the final rite if not for the trust and the hope we had in their delivery. This is why we are pleading with them to make sure justice is served as quickly as possible. We want to see him penalised to serve a deterrent to others," he said.



Reverend Nti who also applauded the Adum youth for their support since day one of their relative's murder, has however urged them to have confidence and be patience with the court in its justice delivery.



"We expect to see the suspect in our relative's murder case appear in the high court on July 3rd, 2023. We are also expecting to see him punished severely to give us hope, and that is why we are pleading with the youth to exercise patience for we know there is going to be fairness," he said.



For his part, the head of the late Maadwoa's family, Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah said it will be very unfortunate for justice to delay since this can lead to a denial and subsequent disappointment on the part of the family and other sympathisers.



"Justice delayed, justice denial. We intentionally buried our relative early in order to calm down people's anger and pain. If the family has been able to do this, then we are begging the authorities to make sure justice is served on time so that every anger and disappointment will disappear," he said.



According to him, though the family do not condemn violence, the delay in justice may cause some lovers outside the family to misbehave, something that the family and other law-abiding individuals may not be happy to see.



He has however appealed to the court and other prosecutors to make sure the law takes its course on time.

Commending the youth of Adum and other sympathisers for their unflinching support, the Abusuapanin urged them to exercise restraint for the law to work since the family was of the firm conviction that there is going to be justice.



The murder of Victoria Abenaa Dapaah aka Maadwoa which occurred at Adum- Kumasi in April 2023 subsequently led to the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi. The killer police officer whose first three trials took place at the Asokore Mampong District Court, has now been transferred to the Kumasi High Court for his subsequent trials to take place.



Mr. Ahmed Twumasi who shot Maadwoa five (5) times to death, is expected to make his first appearance in the high court on July 3, 2023.



