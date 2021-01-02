General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Your arrogance won’t be condoned going forward – Ken Agyapong warns Akufo-Addo appointees

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has begun his attacks on the party appointees whose arrogance gave the party problems in the 2020 elections.



The maverick politician says the party’s base were not treated fairly and going forward it’s imperative that such things do not happen.



He disclosed that contracts were given out to stalwarts in the NDC by Akufo-Addo’s appointees when people who had sacrificed for the party wallow in impoverishment and pain.



“Some things make me angry. Can you imagine that even Rawlings was given contracts? Look at the way we treated the party people. Look at the work Akufo-Addo did, he cannot do everything that his why he appointed these people but arrogance is what they satisfied. When Rawlings coughs then they start to run.”



You see the effort the party people put into the work to ensure that the party wins but we came to power and sidelined our own people. Ali Seidu stood in front of me in the presence of the Roads Minister to tell me that he has 27 road contracts. The NPP guys go for the contracts and give it to Ali Seidu,” he said on Accra-based Net2TV.



The NPP stalwart indicated that it’s time the NPP builds its contractors by giving them contracts and stop giving the excuse that the NDC has the best contractors.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.