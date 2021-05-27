Your 'antoa nyamaa' gods are now powerless – Kumchacha challenges those cursing Twene Jonas

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

• Prophet Kumchacha says he supports Twene Jonas' criticism on Ghanaian leaders



• He has posited that the curses being rained on Twene Jonas holds no potency



• He hwoever says he does not endorse insults being directed at any leader including the revered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



General overseer of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as 'Kumchacha' has waded into the issue of curses being rained on controversial social media commentator Twene Jonas for allegedly disrespecting some chiefs including the Asantehene.



Over the past week, opinions have been divided over comments by the American based Ghanaian who has constantly been bashing Ghanaian leaders for the country’s developmental failures.



His recent rant on a statement by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu who stated during a conference on illegal mining that about 30% of persons including chiefs and government officials who were present at the conference were either involved or knew persons behind illegal mining activities which has polluted river bodies across the country.



Twene Jonas' harsh critique of Otumfuo’s statement has seen some individuals who think his comments on the Ashanti overlord was insulting, therefore, evoking curses on him.



Sharing his view on the matter in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha who was emphatic that it would be wrong for anyone to denigrate the Otumfuo, indicated those evoking the wrath of the gods on Jonas have their priorities misplaced.



According to Kumchacha who said he is in full support of the criticism on Ghanaian leadership by some youths including Twene Jonas but he said the curses being evoked against him are futile as the gods have lost their potency.



“The days of cursing are over, it was a thing back in the days when there was no civilization. The Antoa Nyamaa they are evoking has since long gone on suspension, Antoa Nyamaa is now powerless. I dare it in Jesus name. Antoa Nyamaa’s powers have been exhausted. The bible in Philippians 2:10 tells us that all powers bow at the mention of Jesus, I dare say that Antoa Nyamaa is powerless,” he said.



He further justified the criticisms of Jonas adding that those who disagree with him could have alternatively advised him on how they expect him to communicate his position instead of resorting to cursing.



“Respectfully I myself will never denigrate Nana Otumfuo the great god. I respect him a lot but what I am saying is the guy cursing Jonas could have advised him instead. These days it is uncivilized persons who curse. It will not work because the bible says that a curse without justification will never stand.



"If I have any advice for Jonas, I will tell him to never denigrate the respected Otumfuo because that is bad. But what the boys are saying about the leadership of the country, the level of development and the current state of things is not wrong. We are all humans and if someone speaks and they have a slip it doesn’t warrant cursing,” he stressed.



