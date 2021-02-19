General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Your answers on fishing are incoherent, not accurate – Samson Lardy Anyenini to Hawa Koomson

Samson Lardy Anyenini, a private legal practitioner and Joy FM presenter, has described as “incoherent and not accurate” the answers given by Mavis Hawa Koomson (NPP- Awutu Senya East MP) Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture when she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament as part of the vetting process for her hopeful appointment.



Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, the private legal practitioner and journalist said one will expect that the nominee will prepare for her vetting but the display before her own colleagues shows that her preparation was not adequate.



“And again, she’s being asked basic questions about fishing and her answers are incoherent; they are actually not accurate. You would expect that she would prepare for it, but her preparation is not adequate and that’s my examination of her,” Samson Lardy Anyenini said.



Sampson Ahi (NDC- Bodi MP), when Mavis Hawa Koomson appeared before the Appointments Committee, asked the nominee to define and give advantages of fish farming.



“What is fish farming and what are some of the advantages of fish farming?” Sampson Ahi asked.



The nominee answered: “Thank you Mr Chairman, I’ll try my best. It is the process of rearing fish in reservoirs and fishponds, etc. Thank you.



“One advantage of fish farming; it makes the farmer earn income and increases fish in our community for consumption.”



Mavis Hawa Koomson in the first term of President Akufo-Addo was appointed Minister for Special Development Initiatives.



Her ministry, among other things, was responsible for the procurement of over 300 ambulances for the various constituencies as well as the government's One-Village One-Dam policy.







