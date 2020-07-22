General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Your actions will have 'collateral implications' - Baako roasts Hawa Koomson

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has castigated the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing warning shots at a registration centre in the constituency.



Hawa Koomson has been subjected to public criticism after she fired gunshots at the Step to Christ voters' registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.



On Monday, July 20, 2020, the MP who doubles as Special Development Initiatives Minister went to the registration centre on a tip-off that her political opponent had bused some people not residing in the constituency to partake in the Electoral Commisson's (EC) registration exercise.



But, according to Hawa Koomson, she was met by some attackers and therefore necessitating her shooting incident.



Self-Defence



Hawa Koomson admitted that she fired a gunshot but was aiming at scaring away her attackers.



To her, she was acting in self-defence because her police escort wasn't with her at the registration centre.



“My police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence."



“I realised the lives of my people were in danger. So I wanted to scare the people. I fired the warning shots. I didn’t direct it at anybody'', she explained what triggered her reaction.



NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye also believes she was defending herself.



"Her life was under threat. She got information in the morning that some people are being bused to the registration centre. At the same time, she also was receiving messages of attack on her. So, she had information that a bus had brought some people to do the registration. While she was on her way to the centre, she was met by some unidentifiable men on motorcycles and was sore afraid when they started approaching her. Looking at how the situation was unfolding, she was compelled to fire warning shots," he narrated.

