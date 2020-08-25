Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Your Manifesto launch should've preceded with an apology to Ghanaians - Sammy Gyamfi to NPP

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi believes that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto launch should have been preceded with an apology to the people of Ghana.



According to him, the NPP failed to honour a higher percentage of its promises to the people of Ghana and therefore needed to seek for their forgiveness but it shamelessly went ahead deceive the people of Ghana the more.



He made this known when he addressed the press on Monday August, 24 in response to the Manifesto launch and the NPP’s Town Hall meeting held in Accra.



The Communications Officer said “One would have thought that Saturday’s charade of a manifesto launch by the NPP would have been preceded by an honest and sincere apology to the Ghanaian people by President Akufo-Addo himself for failing to honour an overwhelming majority of his promises such as has never been seen in the anals of Ghana’s history”.



“But as usual, he chose the path of deception in the hope that he will be second time lucky with well-decorated lies and political chicanery. God being so good, he has been exposed so much such that every Ghanaian who followed the manifesto launch knows that the entire exercise was a scam calculated for votes and nothing more,” he added further.



On the promise of building a habour and an airport in the Central Region, the NDC was shocked at the u-turn on the part of the NPP because Dr. Bawumia contradicted what the President had said in an interview he had prior to the day of the launch and therefore called on Ghanaians and the people of the Central Region not to believe the NPP.



“In all humility, we will like to implore the good people of Ghana to dismiss this 419 NPP manifesto ab initio. This is because, President Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr. Bawumia and the entire NPP establishment cannot be trusted to deliver on their promises. If President Akufo Addo could break 86% of his first term manifesto promises when he knew he will be seeking a second mandate from the Ghanaian people, then how many of his latest 2020 manifesto promises will he break if elected, now that he will not be seeking another mandate for Ghanaians again? Your guess is as good as mine.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.