General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Your Guinea fowls haven’t returned from Burkina Faso – Bawumia jabs Mahama

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and John Dramani Mahama

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has recounted that the Mahama administration woefully failed Ghanaians with bad policies that plunged the country into severe economic difficulties.



Dr Bawumia said on Thursday, November 26 that Mr Mahama was clueless as to how to lift Ghanaians from the economic quagmire his administration took the country to. Therefore, he said, Mr Mahama must not be given a chance in the December 7 elections to return to the seat of government as president.



“You need no reminders of the dire economic conditions at the time we came into office,” he said.



He added: “You lived and breathed and bore the human cost of the economic mismanagement that was visited upon us by the NDC government.



“You remember the thousands of Ghanaian children denied secondary education and the millions of abled-bodied Ghanaian youths who lived in hopelessness and despair due to their joblessness and which for the first time in our history led to the formation of the unemployed graduate association.



“You remember being told and I quote ‘ that I am not a magician to create jobs ‘. You are living witnesses to the several thousands of our fellow citizens who lost jobs under the unrelenting burden of the four years of dumsor compounded the onerous electricity tariffs and burdensome taxes and businesses collapsed.



“You remember the SADA Guinea fowls that flew to Burkina Faso and they have still not returned, you remember that the government had to go to the IMF to rescue the country, that was indeed a rescue mission.



"It was clear that the NDC government had lost its way, failed Ghanaians and did not have an idea of how to get us out of the ditch they had driven us into.”



Dr Bawumia further has asked Ghanaians to give their mandate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo again because he is the safest person to lead the country.



He noted that over the past four years that Mr Akufo-Addo has been the president of Ghana, several pro-poor programme and policies have been introduced to build the economy that was destroyed by the previous Mahama administration.



To that end, he said, Ghanaians should vote for him in the December 7 elections.



“I am here to paint you a broad picture of what we have done over the last four years and how each of them connects to a central theme. Everything we have successfully done over the last four years has been designed to make an impact on real people, on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians from all walks of life.



“Our stewardship over the last four years would mean nothing if we have not impacted on the lives and livelihoods of the broad mass of Ghanaians.



“As we review how far we have come and the progress we have made with the mandate you gave his excellency the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over the last years, I am confident that you will come to one conclusion if you have not done so yet, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the safest pair of hands into which we can entrust our mandate.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.