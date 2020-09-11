Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: The Herald

Your Ghana Card will be Tax ID Number for easy business transactions

Davis Ansah Opoku, Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Mpraeso Constituency

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK), has urged market women to brace themselves for more support from the Government as it plans to use Ghana Card number as Tax Identification Number.



Mr Opoku made this revelation during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a modern market for the people of Asakraka in the Kwahu South District of Ghana.



He said, "I receive report each day about the difficulties in getting your TIN, but I have good news for you, from 2021 and beyond, as part of Government's digitization efforts, your Ghana Card Number will double as your Tax Identification.



"This will mean that you can easily open a bank account, access MASLOC loans and even the recent COVID-19 Business support program," he added.



Touching on the achievements of President Akufo Addo, the vibrant youth leader of the NPP, reminded the gathering of the difficulties they had in paying the fees of their wards who got admitted to Senior High Schools (SHS) before the introduction of the Free SHS programme which had relieved them of that burden.



"Hitherto, our mothers will sell their precious properties to finance our secondary education. Today, through the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo, we are not paying anything under the Free Senior School Education Program," he said.



The District Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr enumerated the achievements of the Government under the one million dollars per constituency project.



He said the district was currently constructing a Police post and a nurses' quarters at Adawso and Mframa, respectively.



On his part, the paramount Chief of Kwahu Asakraka and Apedwahene of the Kwahu Traditional Council, who doubles as a member of the council of state, Nana Mireku Nyame Nyampong III, applauded President Akufo-Addo for the sterling leadership of service to the people of Asakraka and Ghanaians in general.



He used the occasion to call on his subjects to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Davis Ansah Opoku to continue the development plan of the Government.



The market established some 70 years ago and currently in a Deplorable state, will have ultra-modern stalls when completed.





