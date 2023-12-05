Your 24-hr economic policy is nothing more than a slogan - Yaw Buaben Asamoa to Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Adenta constituency lawmaker and a former member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has lashed out at Ex-President and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, over his 24-hour economy promise.



John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that if re-elected president, he will ensure the economy runs 24 hours stressing this is part of his manifesto to improving the living standards of the citizenry as he believes the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed them.



"A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.



"We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment", he promised.



Commenting on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Yaw Buaben Asamoa, now Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change (MFC), challenged the efficacy of Mahama's promises to Ghanaians.



To him, the 24-hour economy promise is only a slogan, stressing Mr. Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



"Whatever he can do for Ghana, he's done it already. His 24-hour economy is nothing but a slogan; there is nothing new in it", he opined.



Meanwhile, there was a massively patronized political walk in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, with supporters of the Movement for Change (MFC) raising placards with inscriptions that associated the 24-hr economy to Alan Kyerematen.



With fluttering butterflies as the symbol for MFC, the enthusiastic supporters brandished placards proclaiming the ingenuity of Alan's Government Transformation Plan (GTP), led by the 24-hour economy.



The symbolism of the butterfly, representative of transformation and evolution, aligns seamlessly with Kyerematen's vision for a progressive and dynamic Ghanaian economy.



