Youngest Queen Mother in Ghana dies one year after her coronation

The Queen Mother of Adum Banso, a small community in the Ashanti Region, Obaahenmaa Yaa Manu I, has reportedly died.



Obaahenmaa Yaa Manu I, who is said to be the youngest queen mother in Ghana, was installed in July 2022.



The late Queen Mother was 16 years old when she passed on.



Reports on social media indicate that she died during childbirth.



Yaa Manu I is said to be a very vibrant young woman who did not shy away from social media.



Audio-visuals on her social media accounts showed her dancing and making merry at events.



Her mother passed on in 2022 and was buried in September 2022.



Obaahenmaa Yaa Manu I was a student at Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School, but due to her Chieftaincy, she had to discontinue her studies in order to take on that prestigious position in her family.



