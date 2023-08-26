Young soldiers advised to avoid bullying civilians

General News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: GNA

Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, the Chief of Air Staff, has advised newly recruited personnel of the Ghana Air Force to be professional and not use their uniforms to bully others, especially civilians, in their line of duties.



Air Vice Marshal Bekoe, in a speech read on his behalf, said they must treat with respect and humility the people whom they were mandated to protect, to make a positive impact in their lives.



He gave the advice during a colourful Air Force Recruit Course One /2023 passing out parade for 344 recruits, comprising 220 men and 124 women, at the Air Force Recruits Training School, Takoradi.



The new Airmen took the Oath of Attestation of the Ghana Armed Forces after they had successfully gone through intensive and rigorous training within a six-month period.



The Chief of Air Staff entreated them to desist from engaging in illegal activities including being used as land guards and participating in galamsey operations for their personal gains.



They should strive to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, fairness and teamwork in all their endeavours, he said.



“The strength of our Armed Forces lies in our unity and cooperation, so you must support and uplift one another and never hesitate to extend a helping hand to a fellow airman,” he added.



Awards were given to some soldiers who distinguished themselves in the course.



AC II Vida Baba-Zaah received three awards including Best in Tactics and Best in Academics as well as the Overall Best Recruit.



Aircraftsman (AC) II, Francis Babainnewuur, was adjudged the Best Male in Physical Training, and AC II Rashidatu Ibrahim was the Best Female in Physical Training.



AC II Monica Kangah received the Best in Drill Award, while AC II Happy Gbafa was the Best in Weapon and Skill at Arms.



They were all presented with plagues and television sets.



The parade was attended by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, among other dignitaries from sister security agencies.