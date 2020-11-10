Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Young men in NDC and NPP guilty of politics of insults – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, ormer NPP General Secretary

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are both guilty of politics of insults, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong has observed.



He wonders why the new crop of politicians especially the young ones among them have chosen to engage in insulting conduct on air when they are supposed to be engaging in intellectual discourse.



Mr Agyapong who is also a former Presidential Spokesperson under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration cited the National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi as one of the culprits.



“When I look at that young man in NDC called Sammy Gyamfi and anytime I listen to him, I realize he speaks in a harsh manner and I keep asking myself is there not anyone who could advise him?” Firstly, you are very young and by God’s grace, you have another or more than 40 years to live. Therefore don’t behave boastfully in insulting the elderly, you don’t do that”, he advised.



He stressed “It is the same way we have some people in our party NPP who also insult the elderly, we don’t do that”, Mr Kwabena Agyapong chided admitting that “of course we are human and we can make mistakes and all that”.



According to him, he abhors politics of insults primarily because he does not want a situation where he has to be apologizing for what he says.



“I want to be able to say everything I say today in 20 years to come”, ha stressed on Kumasi-based Angel Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.