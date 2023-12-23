Young man narrates how he almost committed suicide after losing $4,000 to betting

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Betting is an addictive game and has its advantages and disadvantages. Some are privileged to land bigger wins after several attempts while others find themselves in a whirlpool of losses.



A young man in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, has shared how he lost $4,000 to betting which pushed him to take his life.



The young man in his early thirties explained that he knew nothing about betting until a friend introduced him to it.



He said his first try in the betting game turned out to be successful thus he became addicted to the game after making such a win.



“I started betting in 2017 after I had completed SHS. I had never tried it before and I sometimes insulted those who used to bet. I won on my first attempt at the game and that was how I got addicted to it”, he said.



This young man is fortunate to have a mother who lives outside the country and sends him money for upkeep. He disclosed to the host he invested the money into betting.



“Betting has destroyed my life. I’m very young and it has made me realise that I haven’t achieved anything in this life. “My mother has really helped me. She sends me money and the moment I receive the money, I bet with it. There are days I win and I record losses sometimes too”, he told the host.



The conversation continued as he narrated to the host the day he used $4,000 to stake a bet. He revealed that the money was meant to prepare his documents to travel outside the country.



“My highest bet is $4,000 which my mother sent to me to get a visa and join her at the state. My expectation was that if I won the game, I’d establish a business in Ghana and then leave the country. I am afraid of committing suicide so what I did was to drink poison but I didn’t die”, he said.



Watch the interview:







ED/NOQ