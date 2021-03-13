Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Young man jailed for 8 years for impregnating 13-year-old girlfriend

play videoI was taken to see a judge without representation and was sentenced to 8 years in prison

Joseph Kakraba, who was sentenced to an 8-year term for impregnating a 16-year-old girlfriend shares story of life in and out of prison.



According to Joseph who is 25, the girlfriend lied about her age. She told him she was 16 when in fact her age was 13. The girl's father (deceased) made a report and accused Joseph of threatening him and raping his daughter.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Joseph stated that even though he was not a saint the charges levelled against him were untrue.



Joseph explained that "the girl’s father stated that his friends and neighbours said some bad things about me so he was scared for his daughter hence the police case. He just wanted me to spend a day or two in the cell but the charges were too big for them to ignore. A few days later, I was taken to see a judge without representation and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.”



Eventually, he was released after 4 and a half years (2015) of good behaviour. Joseph now lives with his baby mama and works hard to support his family.



"I live with the girl and our baby. My father-in-law died after I was released. He apologized and advised me to be careful of my friends. Presently, I work as a labourer to support my family but it's not enough. I would prefer a better one but it's been difficult securing a job,” he added.








