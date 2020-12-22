Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: dailynewsghana.com

Young man beheads mother at Yaayo in the Eastern Region

The suspect has gone into hiding after committing the heinous crime

A young man has beheaded his mother at Yaayo, a farming community near Asamankese in the Eastern Region, Daily News Ghana reports.



According to the report, the young man identified as Kwaku Panyin at dawn went to his mother Adjoa Kyeraa’s room and cut off her head.



The suspect has gone into hiding after committing the heinous crime.



It is still unclear what triggered Kwaku Panyin to take the life of his mother. The report added that an investigation is underway.



The Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Lower West Akyem, Kwasi Addo Annor confirmed the news to Dadi FM.



The body of the deceased has been retrieved by the police and deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue with frantic effort underway to arrest the suspect to face the law.

