Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Young girls urged to seek proper counseling in their career choices

Female students of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School at Obuasi

Professor Richard A. Boamah, Dean of Students at the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has charged young female students to seek proper counseling in the selection of courses.



This, he said would help in the choice of careers and the professional path they would want to take in the future.



Prof. Boamah made the call, at a guidance and counseling workshop, organized by Self-Love Foundation, Obuasi-based female empowerment and development NGO, for female students of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School at Obuasi.



The workshop which was under the theme ‘Creating her Story and Cup it period’, was aimed at helping to transform the social, reproductive, and educational lives of the students to enable them to have a fulfilling future.



Prof. Boamah said it was important for female students to aspire to climb higher in whatever field that they wanted to take as a career, adding that socio-cultural barriers were challenges that they could overcome if they were determined to achieve their goals.



Ms. Hillary Ekuoba Gyasi, President of Self-Love Foundation, said the mission of the all-female NGO was to offer themselves as role models to inspire young girls to aspire to take up higher positions in the future.



She said the Foundation made up of mostly professional young ladies in the fields of Law, Health, engineering, administration, and others would continue to provide girls in the Obuasi area the needed mentorship to enable them to aspire to reach greater heights.



We believe “no girl should be left behind and so we aim at inspiring the female folks within our sphere of influence to take control of their own lives, hence our mantra “The Better Woman- The better life of making Her-Story, by creating Her-Story”, she stated.



The female students were educated on menstrual hygiene, teenage pregnancy and perennial health (menstrual and vagina health), girls in humanity courses, legal implications of teenage pregnancy, and others.



They also received packs of female sanitary pads and menstrual cups.



Miss Rachel Wereko Oppong, a female processing engineer of Anglogold Ashanti, advised the girls to take science and mathematics courses seriously since science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) was now taking over industries and women could not afford to be left behind.



Self-Love Foundation seeks to empower girls and women by transforming their social, reproductive, and economic lives.



It also assists girls and women in the rewiring of their worldviews and the fostering of a transition in women from places of disempowerment to agents of positive change.