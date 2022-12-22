Young Phil courts support for 2023 autism awareness creation

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Africa's first autistic cyclist, Young Phil Bertino has called for support from corporate Ghana and individuals as plans are far advanced for the 2023 Autistic Awareness Creation through Cycling event.



With the event, which would be the fourth edition slated April 2(World Autism Awareness Day), the cyclist was optimistic it would be the biggest of all the campaigns and would need everyone on board.



"I have been able to come this far with the support of Ghanaians and would need everyone on board for the next edition next year to ensure that we use cycling as a tool to raise awareness on autism," he stated during his 16th birthday celebrations in Accra on Sunday.



The celebration brought together family,friends and individuals from the cycling fraternity to engage and share ideas on autism and the role of sports in helping children battling the disorder to live a healthy and independent life.



Young Phil who is also a swimmer and tennis player also expressed appreciation to GOIL and other partners who supported last year's event and appealed to others to be part of next year's event.



Father to Young Phil, Mr Philip Bertino said the journey to create awareness on autism through cycling had been challenging but rewarding.



"When we started three years ago, we were practically at a state of uncertainty but now we are certain we are on a good course that would help transform society," he stated.



He encouraged other parents not to be discouraged by the conditions of their autistic children but rather engage and support them to become better.



"Phil is gradually on his way to becoming a global icon and we would do well to support him in his cycling journey and other activities to become an example to the world like others," he stated.



"Extended families must not also leave the burden of taking care of special kids only on their biological parents but support them to raise the children to become better," he stressed.



On her part, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for Liztino Center for Children with Special Need,Mrs Angel Bertino added that, the awareness campaign had been very helpful as many families were now getting involved.



"Gradually families are now bringing their children out and engaging them in sports and other activities which is the way to go," she stated.



The next awareness campaign she said would see over 100 cyclists ride from Accra to Nsawam where they would engage communities and individuals along the way.



With support from the Nsawam Member of Parliament, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh,chiefs and other dignitaries she said,there would also be a durbar where school children would be engaged and educated on autism.