Young Global Leaders Network holds its 3rd edition of Women Lead Executive Forum 2021

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Alfred Nii Ankrah, Contributor

Women have been charged to grab and take advantage of opportunities that would enable them to mould their potentials into good use, and to make positive impact to society.



This admonishment was made to women during the 2021 Women Lead Executive Virtual Forum held in commemoration with the International Women's Day Celebration.



The Virtual Forum, organised in Accra by the Young Global Leaders Network (YGLN) was themed "celebrating women achievers amidst COVID-19, creating equal opportunity for growth".



Making a presentation at the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Addo, Founder of Young Global Leaders Network and Director-In-Charge of the Women Lead Executive Virtual Forum 2021 underscored the need for all to join hands in championing the cause of women empowerment.



This, he reiterated was a tool for steering the wheels of economic growth to increase productivity.



Adding that, women empowerment accelerates development of a nation to enable its buoyancy.



On his part, the forum was to make a clarion call for bold actions in order to attain gender parity in all sectors of the economy.



Mr. Addo highlighted that, the forum was to also celebrate the tremendous efforts by both women and girls in the world who has helped in contributing and shaping a more equal future amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, women stand at the front line of COVID-19 crisis as health workers, caregivers, innovators, community organisers among others, are all putting measures in place to combat the deadly coronavirus.



The YGLN Boss indicated that "in addition to persistent pre-existing social and systemic barriers to women participation and leadership, new barriers have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic.



To buttress this point, Mr. Addo said across the world, women are facing increased domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment, and poverty.



This, he bemoaned that “despite women making up a majority of front-line workers, there is a disproportionate and inadequate representation of women in national and global policies.



He enumerated that, sexual and gender-based violence, among others needs special attention because it hinders progress of women to contribute their quota to national development.



Mr. Addo explained that, the forum is part of the Women Lead Initiative Project. Other initiatives also include "Can Do Woman Personality Series" and "Woman2Woman Mentorship Project".



Giving the Keynote address at the forum, Mrs Gloria Boye-Doku, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services at Deloitte Ghana said beside the effort of government and corporate organisations, women would have to gather the courage to challenge gender stereotypes and biases and maintain a gender equal mindset.



Adding that, women must learn to be confident in themselves even when others do not believe in them.



She advised women to take personal branding techniques seriously because it puts them at good standard in society.



She said " with no end to the pandemic as it stands, organisations must meet the call to support women in their workplaces and ensure that they can thrive.



"They must also consider making flexible working arrangements the norm, while emphasising trust and empathy", she stressed.



Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba encouraged women at the forum to believe in themselves and put themselves in high esteem.



She advised women to "seize and capture opportunities around them which would establish them to help in developing the country".



“Champions are those who believe in themselves; do not give up on yourself ", she admonished.