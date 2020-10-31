General News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Young Ghanaians will own homes under NDC’s housing scheme - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament of Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, is confident that the NDC’s house renting scheme will allow young Ghanaians to own their own homes in a short period of time.



The National Democratic Congress is promising a rent-paying assistant scheme which will allow the youth own and pay for homes over a period of time in the 20,000 housing project the party has promised to undertake in order to curb the incidence of high rent cost.



Contrary to the New Patriotic Party’s promise of paying rent advance for the youth in their next term of office, the NDC, according to Sam George, will rather allow the youth to pay rent charges as mortgages to buy the homes they choose to live in.



“We are going to bring in the mortgage assistant scheme where the mortgages are going to be cedi denominated to be able to keep it within the paying ability of the young person. We also going to have a paying assistant scheme for the rent, however that rental payment is supposed to allow you own over a time, it’s like the way you have a hire purchase, work and pay with vehicles that is what we are going to do with housing so you going to rent the house but the rent you pay is going towards owning that house," the Ningo-Prampram MP said on the Friday edition of Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV.



He noted that since government cannot compel private owners to allow the youth to pay rents in a bid to own their properties in furture, the NDC will construct 20,000 affordable houses for the youth.



“You can’t do a rent to pay scheme with private owners who say that if you pay rent I own my house I’m not going to give it back to you. We have a plan wherein 260 municipalities, metropolises and districts across the country in a four years period we are going to construct 20,000 affordable housing in each municipality, metropolises and districts. This is going to drive the rent to pay scheme," Sam George stated.



The lawmaker added that “Ghanaian contractors are going to be leads of this social construction, it’s going to create jobs, it going to put money in Ghanaians.



“So when young Ghanaians in the private and public sector who have a study income apply for this housing, what it means is every rent they pay is going to owning that house,” Sam George concluded.





